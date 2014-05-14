A Tribute To The ‘Arrested Development’ Chicken Dance, Because Today Is National Chicken Dance Day

I’m excited to announce that I was in no way aware that May 14th is considered National Chicken Dance Day, but our crack team of important date trackers put the holiday (?) on everyone’s radar because it only makes sense to use it as an excuse to pay much deserved tribute the Arrested Development chicken dance (and not that other butt-wagging chicken dance for simpletons I reluctantly admit the holiday was probably actually created for).

I also wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t mention that you can get free Chick-fil-A at your local participating Cincinnati area restaurant for performing the chicken dance in front of god, the high school kids working the registers, and every waffle fry loving Ohioan watching. Please report back if they don’t accept “The Lindsay.”

Now that we have that out of the way, BEHOLD: A brief tribute to the only show that matters and/or ever prominently featured a chicken dance.

A Compilation of (Almost) Every Chicken Dance Ever on Arrested Development

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Full Family Chicken Dance Scene aka “Has anyone in this family ever even seen a chicken?”

The Time The Cast Did Chicken Dances at The New Yorker Festival

The Time George Michael Came *This Close* To Unveiling His Version In Season 4

The Time That Guy On ‘Price Is Right’ Did GOB’s Chicken Dance

And Finally, Your Arrested Development Chicken Dance GIF Wall

Consider your National Chicken Dance Day celebrated. You’re welcome.