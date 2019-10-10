Yes, Aaron Paul is having a moment (again) now that the Breaking Bad Netflix movie, El Camino, is about to drop. Hence why Apple TV (probably) dropped the first trailer for their upcoming fictional true crime series Truth Be Told, in which Octavia Spencer plays a woman whose prior work led to the conviction and sentencing of a young boy in the incredibly violent and heinous murder of a father of twin girls. The thing is, she might have helped the authorities target the wrong suspect, who’s now an adult in prison played by Paul.

Per the show’s official logline:

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.

Created by The Good Wife alum Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told also stars Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones. And judging by the trailer, it seems accusations of all kinds are going to be flying — and not just in the case of Cave’s alleged guilt and Parnell’s responsibility for his condemnation.

Truth Be Told begins streaming December 6th only on Apple TV.