Back in April of 2018, it was announced that Broad City’s fifth season would also be its final season. A little less than a year later, the time has come to say goodbye to Abbi Abrams (as played by series co-creator Abbie Jacobson), Ilana Wexler (as played by series co-creator Ilana Glazer), and of course, the third main character of the series: New York City.

Uproxx recently spoke with Jacobson and Glazer about Broad City’s fifth and final season, including their Instagram Story-framed season premiere, their mixed emotions about finally ending it all and saying goodbye, and just what to expect on this final countdown of 4 and 3 and 2 and 1.

On ending the series on their own terms:

Abbi: We chose it, we’re happy about it.

Ilana: Yeah, it was really cool… Comedy Central has been such generous collaborators for the entire duration of the show, and they were really understanding and eventually supportive of our decision to end after five seasons. We love the show and feel it has a certain level of potency that we think it deserves and know that we could give it through this season. And they got that and understood that and supported it.

Abbi: But it’s definitely bittersweet. But I think ultimately we’re like, this is definitely the right call.

Ilana: Yeah, go out on a high note.

Abbi: Yes. Exactly.

Ilana: Women [creators] so rarely get the opportunity to end on a high note and it’s a privilege to do so.

On the fifth season premiere, “Stories,” and the entire Instagram obsession:

Ilana: We were just talking about this and … “The Matrix” in season two. Instagram wasn’t what it was. Stories weren’t invented. I don’t even know if Instagram existed at that point. It wasn’t as handheld and obsessive. Facebook was more the social media mode.

Abbi: It was more like you just get in a Google hole, you just get lost on the web in general. And this was just … I think, I don’t know if you guys are feeling it, but I feel like it’s really Instagram right now. We are all on this thing all the time. I love the episode because I love watching these characters. It’s way more intimate because we’re talking right to the audience. And it’s such a cool way of telling a story, but it’s just scary at the same time. We were talking about them potentially releasing it in some [different way].

Ilana: Well they will on Instagram TV or whatever. We are on Instagram because it’s so much part of our industry. I was telling Abbi that I said [to my husband], “Did you see what I sent you?” He’s like, “On what?” He doesn’t even know what I’m talking about. I’m like, “Instagram, you idiot.” He’s like, “I haven’t checked it for a few days.” I’m like, “Me neither.” It’s crazy. No, he’s for real. He doesn’t care.