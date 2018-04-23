Getty Image

Comedian Adam Conover is probably best known as the creator and star of truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything. You may also have heard his voice on the hit animated series BoJack Horseman. The season finale of Adam Ruins Everything will air on Tuesday, April 24, at 10:30 pm ET. Conover recently took some time to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A seltzer with lime. I quit drinking a few months ago and my life’s improved in every way.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

On Twitter, I find @merrittk incredibly funny. On Instagram, I mostly follow friends.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

I’ve been watching Apatow’s Garry Shandling documentary, which is loving, inspiring, and sad in equal measure. I am very excited to start the new season of Terrace House on Netflix, but am taking a breather after inhaling 40+ episodes of the previous season in a month.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Lamb cumin noodles from Xi’an Famous Foods in Flushing, and a Mr. G’s Italian sandwich from Giamela’s in Atwater Village. They don’t go together, but please don’t force me to choose.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I have recently stopped reading Twitter, Facebook, or any other “news feed” based service, and instead have gone back to the trusty old RSS reader for my updates — Feedbin is my favorite. I also visit Kotaku compulsively for video game news.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I just looked it up — my #1 all-time most played track in iTunes is Ahmad Jamal’s “Ahmad’s Blues” from 1958.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

“You’re doing fine.”

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

I use the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo, not Google. Since it doesn’t save my search history, I can’t tell you!

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs!

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I saw the War on Drugs outside in the moonlight at Pappy and Harriet’s in Joshua Tree. It was hard to beat that.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Allen Carr’s The Easy Way to Stop Smoking. It works wonders, and I’ve bought it for more than one friend who wanted to quit but didn’t know how.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

When I was down on my luck and looking for work, my friend Ben Joseph recommended me for a position as a comedy writer at CollegeHumor. He was quitting, and recommended me as the person to fill his position to his boss. It was my dream job, and the beginning of the road that took me to making Adam Ruins Everything today. I’m very grateful, and try to pay the favor forward whenever I can.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Futurama.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Stream a Dark Souls game on Twitch for two hours; go on a long run in the park; read the newspaper or a magazine; cook dinner for my girlfriend.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Mean Girls. One of the best movies ever.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

The 2006 Mets were pretty good! After that they kind of broke my heart, though.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Szechuan Impression in Alhambra, Los Angeles.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Black Panther.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Sailor Moon.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Definitely not bees.

