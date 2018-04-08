animal planet

Jeremy Wade is a TV host and author probably best known for hosting Animal Planet’s River Monsters. His new Animal Planet show, Mighty Rivers, premieres today Sunday, April 8 at 9pm EST. On the show, Wade will “examine and explore some of the planet’s largest waterways.” Jeremy was nice enough to spend a few minutes recently answering our vaunted 20 questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Tonic water. To keep my quinine levels up. Anything not to get malaria again.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t use Twitter and my Instagram activity is almost nonexistent.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

I don’t have a DVR, or a TV.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Maybe fugu. Actually, I ate it once and survived. I’m not a sashimi fan but I liked it, more for the texture than the taste. (It’s that raw pufferfish they serve in Japan, which can kill you if it’s not prepared properly.) And/or something with lots of carbs and cholesterol.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

My own site comes up as a default in my browser. I can’t believe nobody’s updated it in about 20 years. That and guardian.co.uk.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

My phone plays a really annoying tune whenever somebody tries to call me, so I try to leave it where I won’t hear it.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Bet on West Germany to win the 1974 World Cup.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“DuckDuckGo.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, and cat-fish.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Night-time log drums, Zaire, central Africa (now DRC), 1985.