Scott Everett/TruTV/Uproxx

If Adam Conover‘s name (or excellent hairdo) rings a bell, then you’ve probably seen him take all the fun out of your favorite pastime on truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything. For former CollegeHumor digital series turned television show/book/podcast has obliterated everything from engagement rings to the Transportation Security Administration’s screening practices at airports. This week, the third season premieres with a new episode about guns, gun control and the Second Amendment.

Uproxx had a lengthy chat with Conover about the first two episodes of Adam Ruins Everything‘s new season ahead of Tuesday’s premiere on truTV. Now that the young comedian is also embarking on a live tour titled Mind Parasites, however, we also spoke about the raging debate among comedy theater owners and sketch and improv performers about labor exploitation and pay — especially in regards to the Upright Citizens Brigade, or UCB. Conover spoke out about the matter earlier this year.

I’m actually in the process of shopping for a new mattress, so I wanted to thank you for ruining that in “Adam Ruins Sleep.”

I’m in the same boat. My girlfriend and I just moved and we wanted to upgrade, so we went to the best-reviewed local mattress store. As we were shopping, the salesman looked at me and was like, “Aren’t you shooting here in two weeks?” It turned out that we shopping at the very same mattress store that the show was going to be shooting that episode segment in a couple weeks later. It’s a scene with a sleazy mattress salesman ripping off a customer while I explain everything that’s wrong. Meanwhile, here I was a few weeks earlier in the very same store buying a mattress.

Considering the show’s reputation, I guess they were okay with it. Has your team ever been rebuffed before? Like, has a location or business ever taken issue over something Adam Ruins Everything later said or did?

It’s happened a couple of times. The mattress store didn’t mind so much, I think because we weren’t saying that there was a better place to buy from. I guess they were just chill with it. However, we did shoot at a glasses store for our Luxottica segment two years ago and they did not like it at all. They asked us to change some language in the bit before we shot there, but we did not do that. It was a little bit of a back and forth with them to make them feel comfortable about us shooting there. At the end of the day, our money is as good as anybody else’s, right? You can usually find somewhere that doesn’t have a problem with it, and for the most part, what we do on the show is truthful and most of these companies understand that.

One of our most famous segments is the one about how TSA security is ineffective. Now, whenever I go to the airport, many of the TSA guards will recognize me. I think that’s where I get recognized the most, actually… at the screening stations. They’re always happy to meet me. “Hey, I watch your show!” But I never ask them what they thought of the segment because I don’t want to draw too much attention to myself for it. I think the people on the ground who are working at the glasses store, the mattress store or for the TSA all know these things aren’t perfect. They’re just doing their jobs and they don’t mind somebody telling the truth about it. At least, I hope they don’t.

The topics covered by Adam Ruins Everything run the gamut. What’s the process for determining which subjects are covered?

It just comes from what we in the writer’s room are most passionate about, or which stories we are so passionate about that we really want to share them with others. This year we had five staff writers, five staff researchers, a head writer, a head researcher, myself and the executive producers. It’s a big writer’s room and everyone’s pitching. They usually start with a question. “What’s something you recently learned that blew your mind when you first heard about it?” We call them “truly remarkable facts.” Ideally, they’re something you can express in a sentence. Something that makes us go, “Holy shit! I can’t believe that. That changes the way I see the world.”

We take these pitches and cluster them into episodes. Sometimes we start with the episode itself, and other times we start with the smaller topics. It usually works better when we start with the topics. For example, “Adam Ruins Sleep” started an idea that was held over from the previous year. Someone thought it would be fun to do it like a dream sequence, but we didn’t have any specific topics yet. Later, we saw an article about mattress scams and another about the sleep patterns of teenagers. That’s when we realized we had an episode.