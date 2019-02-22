Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ricky Gervais is not afraid to — let’s put this generously — speak his mind on Twitter. He has a lot to say about religion (not a fan!), PC culture, and the Oscars. The Office creator has now turned his free-thinking ways into a six-part series on Netflix, where you can’t get mad at him for defending Louis C.K.

In After Life, Gervais plays a man who changes his life following the death of his wife. “He decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on,” according to the official plot synopsis. “He thinks it’s like a Super Power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.” Gervais has been working on a version of After Life since 2011, although then it was about an atheist who dies and goes to Heaven.

Based on the trailer, After Life is pure, uncut Gervais, which could be great, if it’s like The Office, Extras, or An Idiot Abroad, or it could be… Derek. After Life, which also stars Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Ashley Jensen, Penelope Wilton, and David Bradley (Walder Frey!), premieres on March 8.