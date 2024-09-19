Ali Ahn jokingly called Agatha All Along the “gayest show” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s certainly the most naked.

In episode 1 of the WandaVision spin-off series, Agnes O’Connor (played by the always delightful Kathryn Hahn) is trapped in a police procedural until she breaks out of her fugue state to once become Agatha Harkness. She strips off her clothes, and “wakes up” back in Westview, New Jersey, wearing nothing at all. There’s some conveniently placed hair over her frontside, but as she walks away from her neighbor, we see the second bare butt in MCU history (the first being in Thor: Love and Thunder).

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer told TVLine that Agatha was originally going to wear a robe after emerging nude, but Hahn came up to him and said, “Would Agatha stop to get a robe…? I feel like she would go out there naked.”

Schaeffer (who also directed the first two episodes) added that the scene “is so firmly based in character. It is not exploitative, it is not sexual… It is about this witch and what her priorities are. And in this moment, she needs answers and she doesn’t care if she’s naked or not. So yeah, it’s a point of pride for us.”

It also caught a lot of viewers off guard. “Full rear nudity. Deadpool got Disney bold,” one user on X wrote, while another noted, “If there was one thing I wasn’t expecting from the Agatha show, it was bare ass.” Here’s more:

lmaooo this is the closest Marvel has ever gotten to nudity – @relientkenny

seeing #agatha buttass naked was not on my bingo card – @folklorelle13

Not them showing naked ass on Disney+ – @Cee_dot_Moody