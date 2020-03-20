Here’s some exciting news for Star Wars fans: Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan apprentice, is coming to The Mandalorian season two. Not only that, but according to Slashfilm, she’ll be played by Rosario Dawson, who also portrayed Claire Temple in numerous Marvel series on Netflix, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. That streaming service/franchise-building experience will come in handy.

Ahsoka made her Star Wars debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but because that movie isn’t any good, let’s pretend it was in the Clone Wars series, which aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network, one season on Netflix, and one season on Disney+. She’s also appeared in Star Wars Rebels, under the codename “Folcrum,” and her voice can be heard “speaking” to Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, along with fellow Jedis Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Mace Windu, and Adi Gallia, among others.

As noted by Slashfilm, “In 2017, a fan tweeted at Rosario Dawson, asking her to appear in a Star Wars movie as Ahsoka, and the actress responded, ‘Ummmm… yes, please?! #AhsokaLives’ This tweet spurred groups of fans to campaign for her to play the role.” Dawson was even asked about the fan-casting on GMA, where she said, “It would be amazing!” Dreams do come true. (I’m going to shoot my shot and say I, too, would like to be in a Star Wars property. I expect to hear back from a casting director any minute.)

Star Wars fans are thrilled by the news.

I love @rosariodawson and she'll be amazing as Ahsoka (as she is in every role) but @HerUniverse (@Ashley_Eckstein) will always be snips! pic.twitter.com/iX8x9XhGuY — Jeff Clemens (@jclemy) March 20, 2020

LIVE ACTION AHSOKA TANO pic.twitter.com/f2Lnu9wYH9 — 𝔢𝔩𝔬𝔦𝔰𝔢 (@wszechmatka) March 20, 2020

After the way Rosario Dawson was ROBBED in the Netflix Marvel universe… casting her as Ahsoka Tano would be the perfect redemption. Plus then we get an Ahsoka spin-off… pic.twitter.com/H7BrSk2Es1 — Queen Sono's Standard Bearer (@djbenhameen) March 20, 2020

Ahsoka is legitimately a top 5 or 10 all time #StarWars character. This is awesome. https://t.co/yiJ6SxOL77 pic.twitter.com/yDe0gdPTJZ — Robert Bouffard (@_robsthoughts) March 20, 2020

HOLY FUCK. HOLY FUCK WE ARE GETTING A LIVE-ACTION AHSOKA TANO 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/2wIgI1lJGy pic.twitter.com/cwiarasC77 — Anthony (THEY/THEM) (@Nonbinarydeity) March 20, 2020

Becoming more of an Ahsoka fan myself as I progress through Season 4 of The Clone Wars, this is awesome. https://t.co/wKOPIySY6r — Jacob Kolb (@JacobKolbVA) March 20, 2020

The Mandalorian season two is set to premiere in October (for now).

(Via Slashfilm)