It was 75 scandals ago, but let’s take a minute to remember that Hilaria Baldwin, the Boston-born wife of Oscar-nominated and three-time Emmy-winning actor Alec Baldwin, came under fire for faking her Spanish accent, or as one Twitter user put it, “her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.” In response to the backlash, the 30 Rock star quit Twitter, tweeting, “Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now,” only to eventually return. But on Wednesday, Baldwin left again, this time for good (at least until he returns to ban a few more people).

He didn’t go quietly, though.

The actor, 62, tweeted an article about Gillian Anderson appearing to have an American accent suddenly at the Golden Globes. He used it as an opportunity to joke about the drama involving his wife, 37, which saw her step out of the spotlight for one month. “Switching accents?” he tweeted on Wednesday, March 3. “That sounds… fascinating.”

First off, I don’t care how many Mission: Impossible movies you’ve been in. You do not come after global treasure Gillian Anderson (who did a famously good American accent for 11 seasons of a television show and two movies; also, she was born in Chicago). Also, Baldwin’s account might be gone (“This Tweet is from an account that no longer exists”), but he’s still on Instagram, where he referred to Twitter as the app “where all the assholes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in asshole-iness.” Those “assholes” had a lot to say about his Anderson tweet and subsequent exit:

gillian anderson @ alec baldwin https://t.co/LfEaC5S2be — melanie (@blnchdubois) March 4, 2021

Alec Baldwin Gillian Anderson

at 62 at 52 pic.twitter.com/GPorVIFyeI — going through an x files and scully phase (@thccrqwn) March 4, 2021

I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT GILLIAN ANDERSON STANS TOOK DOWN ALEC BALDWIN’S TWITTER ACCOUNT IM LOSING IT — Candice (@CandiceHere_) March 4, 2021

gillian anderson logging in and seeing alec baldwin’s message pic.twitter.com/AgdWf8hq55 — jenna (@milfgillian) March 4, 2021

gillian anderson stans @ alec baldwin rn: pic.twitter.com/TJbkXq0Uzl — ꪖꪀꪀꪖ ☾ (@ANNAM0NTANA) March 4, 2021

wow, can y’all believe that gillian stans are alec baldwin’s villain origin story — Candice (@CandiceHere_) March 4, 2021