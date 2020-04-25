This Saturday night will not feature a new episode of Saturday Night Live, but one of its most notable bits did get a bit of action this weekend. Alec Baldwin, who the sketch show relies upon for his impression of Donald Trump for its many political sketches, has been a mainstay as a non castmember over the last three years.

Despite calling his impression mediocre and once saying he’d rather be dead that return as Trump, he’s continued to play America’s president for various sketches through the current season. Baldwin even appeared via phone during the SNL At Home episode the show did amid the coronavirus lockdown.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that Baldwin has dusted off his impression during an SNL-less week to poke fun at Trump after some dangerous and even deadly advice about coronavirus cleaning methods. In a three-minute video posted to Instagram, Baldwin pretended to be Trump talking about the fallout from his

Baldwin’s Trump started with what he said in real life on Friday: that he was kidding when he openly wondered if cleaning supplies could be put inside the human body to cure coronavirus.

“I was of course being facetious,” Baldwin says as Trump, referring to his extremely dangerous medical advice. “I wasn’t suggesting you take Lysol and shoot it into your veins… or squirt it on some washcloth and huff it yourself… or that you snort it. Which a lot of young people are into, I’m told.”

From there, things of course spiral out of control. And though the Trump wig and other makeup isn’t there, if you’re a fan of Baldwin’s impression you’ll enjoy the rather disturbing direction the video goes in. At the very least, it’s good that Baldwin is staying busy while practicing good social distancing.