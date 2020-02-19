It’s been nearly a year since Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed that he had been with diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and a lot’s happened since then. He refused to stop hosting the game show, trolled Mets fans (speaking as a Mets fan, getting owned by Trebek was a privilege), underwent more chemotherapy following a setback, and choked up during a taping, all while remaining the GOAT. During a recent interview with Pittsburgh station WPXI, Trebek called the “great outpouring of warmth and prayerful thoughts coming from people all over America” a “great help” in his battle with cancer.

“Some people would say, ‘That’s a bad deal that Alex has got.’ But there are a lot of people out there who have been informed that they have cancer, they have heart problems, serious other diseases, they have Parkinson’s, whatever, you name it. But they have to deal with it, and that’s what I have to,” Trebek said. “But they don’t have that great outpouring of warmth and prayerful thoughts coming from people all over America and that’s been a great help to me.” He added that he had “no idea that our show and myself had such an impact on the lives of so many people out there.”

Trebek also shared a message for anyone who’s currently battling cancer: “Let’s both agree that we’re going to become survivors.” Like we said: the GOAT.

You can watch the interview below.

(Via WXPI)