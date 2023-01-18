Last year, Amanda Bynes, the Nickelodeon and movie star who later dealt with substance abuse issues, successfully filed to end her decade-long conservatorship. “Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be,” her attorney David Esquibias said. Those steps including releasing a trap-heavy rap single and reconnecting with her All That pals.

People reports that Bynes will reunite with Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg at ’90s Con, which takes place at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19. Those three (including Tamberelli, who played Little Pete on Nick’s wonderful The Adventures of Pete & Pete) worked with Bynes on All That until she got her own show, The Amanda Show. The dancing lobsters better show up, or else.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes told People, while Mitchell added, “What better way to return than with the All That gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year.”

Other celebrity guests at ’90s Con include Danica McKellar, Elizabeth Berkley, and Jason Marsden, the voice of Max in A Goofy Movie. Ask him what he thought about the Atlanta episode.

