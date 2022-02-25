After Britney Spears successfully ended her conservatorship last year, fellow child star Amanda Bynes is now following close behind. The former Nickelodeon prodigy has filed court documents to end her conservatorship, which her mother was temporarily granted in 2013, and then reinstated in 2014. The conservatorship is for both her person and her estate, according to Page Six.

Bynes’ lawyers told People that the actress is more stable than she used to be, and wants to end the conservatorship. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.” Last year, a judge granted the conservatorship to be extended through 2023.

The actress was a huge star in the early 2000s, starting on All That then creating her own sketch comedy The Amanda Show, and starring in a slew of hit movies like Big Fat Liar and Easy A. In 2013, a judge granted Bynes’ mother Lynn with temporary conservatorship after the actress was temporarily sent to a psychiatric facility for setting her neighbor’s driveway on fire. Bynes later admitted she was struggling with mental health issues and drug abuse. She met her now-fiance at an Alcohol Anonymous meeting in 2019.

Recently, Bynes received a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and has been reportedly interested in making fragrances. Her hearing is scheduled for March 22.