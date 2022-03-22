Less than a month after petitioning the court, Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship is set to end this week, and the former Nickelodeon star is looking forward to the next chapter in her life. Bynes filed to end her conservatorship not long after fellow child star Britney Spears brought hers to a very public and messy end. However, the process for Bynes has been significantly less dramatic thanks to her parents being “very supportive” of the move to end her conservatorship, which had been in place since 2014 following a string of erratic behavior and drug abuse. Bynes’ psychiatrist also signed off on the decision, which resulted in a judge ruling on Monday that the conservatorship is no longer needed.

With that ruling set to become permanent during a hearing on Tuesday, Bynes will be a free woman, and she’s ready to get back to living a normal life. Via Variety:

“Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be,” Esquibias says. “One of the things that she’s talking about is a fragrance line and possibly a clothing line, while she is concentrating on school. She is very creative, so she’s trying to find an outlet for that.”

Of course, the big question is whether Bynes will return to acting, but that’s not a world she’s ready to go back to yet. “She has a new life ahead of her and she is so young,” Bynes’ attorney said. “She was a great actress. I’m sure many people would love to see her return to acting.”

