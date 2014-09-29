All The Best GIFs From The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 2 Premiere

#Brooklyn Nine-Nine #GIFs
Contributing Writer
09.29.14 16 Comments
Finally, the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has arrived. And we can’t stop humming the theme song wistfully. Let’s recap with the best GIFs…

Peralta spent the summer hanging with The Mob.

kisses

He was only 15/16 on the arrests though.

The rest of the gang had a busy summer too.

lisp

sme-glother

headphones

Gina was still worried that her tryst with Boyle would leak out.

mole-rat

But Boyle managed to keep his trap shut and both characters could finally move on… almost.

