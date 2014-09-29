All The Best GIFs From The ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 2 Premiere

Finally, the season premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has arrived. And we can’t stop humming the theme song wistfully. Let’s recap with the best GIFs…
Peralta spent the summer hanging with The Mob.
He was only 15/16 on the arrests though.
The rest of the gang had a busy summer too.
Gina was still worried that her tryst with Boyle would leak out.
But Boyle managed to keep his trap shut and both characters could finally move on… almost.
While it may happen someday, I have a hard time ever seeing myself getting tired of the other cast members reactions to Holt’s emotions, or lack thereof
It really is endlessly delightful. What a great character.
same
I missed this show. A lot. A big smile inched across my face when the credits rolled.
Shur shows always have the best credits
/titles
Seems like the move to Sunday may help. It tied the series premiere rating which was the highest rating sans the episode after the Superbowl.
And it was going up against the peak viewing of the SNF game. Which was 22m viewers.
One of the few shows where I literally laugh while its going on.
Love this show, the whole cast is brilliant.
“Unattended Backpack” was fucking hysterical. I could watch a whole episode where Santiago, Terry and Rosa just enact situations like that.
Shoot down that plane!
Why must Jenny Slate ruin everything??
Because she is the wwwooooorrrrrrrssssssttttttttt!!!!!!!!!!!
Your opinion is objectively incorrect
You should have included a GIF of Terry smashing the lego house shouting “I wanna build a spaceship!”