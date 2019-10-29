Allison Tolman‘s playing another badass female cop, this time on the debut season of ABC’s Emergence. Naturally, this new character evokes shades of Tolman’s breakout performance on FX’s Fargo series, but the two TV shows and Tolman’s characters differ quite a bit from each other. In Emergence‘s case, we’re talking about a sci-fi drama thriller with a conspiratorial vibe that won’t stop unfolding with each episode. Tolman plays Jo Evans, a divorced police chief who meets a mysterious child near a plane crash site and takes her into the family home. Soon enough, the child’s identity becomes the launching point for the series’ central mystery.

Tolman was gracious enough to sit down with us to discuss her new leading role, which is one of her many empathetic characters, as opposed to the villain that she recently enjoyed portraying. Oh, and we also chatted about action scenes and pushed off-topic into her true-crime viewing conundrum.

You did a really wonderful questionnaire for us a few years ago, and I don’t want to ruin that vibe with some inferior questions!

Well, I’m a nightmare now, so we’ll see how things have changed.

In that piece, you told us about the nicest thing that anyone had ever done for you, which was when Shawn Doyle ran lines with you on Fargo. Have you found a way to pay that forward?

Oh gosh. I try, all the time, on this show and to foster an environment where people feel like it’s okay to … fail? [Laughs] You know, it’s really hard being a day player, coming in as an extra for just one day on the show when a series is already in motion, and it’s like a well-oiled machine, and everyone knows what they’re doing. It’s difficult, so I try on Emergence, in the spirit of Shawn, try to make a set where people feel welcome, and it takes the edge off that sort-off “new kid in school” feeling, which is what I was feeling when I started Fargo. I was a nervous wreck, so I think that every person who we probably had on our set had more experience than I did on Fargo, but it doesn’t matter. When you’re new, in a new environment, it’s really scary, so I do try to put people at ease if I can, even just to go into the makeup trailer to shake hands and make jokes and sit with them lunch and whatever I can do.

You get a lot of comparisons and contrasts between your characters on Fargo and Emergence. Does it get to be too much at times?

It doesn’t bother me, I think they’re like bookends. The parallels are obvious because they’re both policewomen and badasses and good at what they do. I do think they’re also incredibly different. I’ve never been pushed into territory where I’m like, “You’re insane, you don’t know what you’re talking about!” The fact that they’re policewomen with strong father figures is where the similarities end. Molly’s story was so much about fighting against these odds, trying to get some recognition and find her place in the force that she was on and get credit for what she was capable of. Jo’s already fought those fights and is already on the other side of it. She’s the boss, and everybody knows it, and she handles herself like a boss. Jo’s like a later iteration of Molly.