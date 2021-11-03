After a long, grueling two-year absence, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is finally returning for Season 15, and fans will not have long to wait. According to Deadline, the first two episodes of the new season will premiere on December 1, and in the process, make Sunny the “longest-running live-action comedy series in television history.” Tough luck, The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, which… was the current record holder? Seriously? Wow.

FXX also dropped a pretty fun press release that hints at some of the trouble The Gang will get into this season, and yes, it involves running some sort of ocean-crisscrossing COVID scam because, well, of course it does:

Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate. Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society’s most pressing issues, Sunny turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level. This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.

FXX also released a poster for the new Sunny season, which you can see below:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 premieres on December 1 at 10 PM EST on FXX.

(Via Deadline)