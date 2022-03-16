In recent months, Britney Spears has frequently used her Instagram page to tell stories about her conservatorship, show off some skin, and tease some upcoming projects. At the moment, though, her Instagram account is currently not active. The account was viewable this morning, but this afternoon, fans started noticing trying to access it now yields an error page.

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/1vcYbUq7GN — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) March 16, 2022

In one of the last posts Spears shared before the account was deactivated, she wrote about visiting Las Vegas and an experience she had with a masseuse, saying, “The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show !!!! Let’s just say THIS TIME visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live !!!! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what ??? Don’t ever pity me like my masseuse does …. ‘People do love you!’ …. Huh ???? Huh ???? I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take your pity and go f*ck yourselves !!!!”

This isn’t the first time Spears’ Instagram page has been deactivated: When it was back in September, Spears noted on Twitter, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”