Look, we’re stuck in a tidal wave of reboots, relaunches, revivals, and remakes. That’s not going to change anytime soon. We can either grumble about this inevitability or pick through the offerings to see what’s worthy of binge-watching, but it is a pop-culture truth that such projects must be prepared to defend their own existence. They should offer something substantially different than the original, or at least be compelling, especially when we’re talking about one of 500 or so TV series that drop seasons in any given year. In the case of Amazon’s Hanna, which adapts Joe Wright’s 2011 film (starring Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana) for the small screen (now with Esme Creed-Miles and Joel Kinnaman), reasons do exist, but they might not be enough to justify why this project was greenlit as an 8-part first season.

Don’t get me wrong. Hanna is a decent watch and beautiful to look at. Yet it would be better if one goes in without having watched the original because, sadly, the film will alter your perception of the adaptation. So, you’d probably enjoy this series more if you haven’t been exposed to the movie. One can also simply accept the series — and the YA crowd might like this because they may not have seen the film — as a coming-of-age tale that showcases rites of passage in the modern world. Those include the following for our heroine:

(1) Enjoying a Snickers bar for the first time;

(2) Experiencing awkward courtship rituals;

(3) Slugging some vodka while witnessing absurd mating behavior;

(4) Learning that it’s not okay to shoot up a train station.

This sounds kinda normal on its face, I realize. Well, other than the fourth item, but one also has to consider that Hanna has been raised in the wilderness by her dad, Erik, to be nothing but a killing machine.