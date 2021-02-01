Amazon’s New Anthology Series ‘Solos’ Put Together A Heck Of A Cast

Amazon is certainly no stranger to impressive ensemble casts in its scripted shows, and Solos appears to be no different. The anthology series from Hunters creator David Weil has a number of impressive names attached the to project, enough to fill a Brady Bunch-style lineup that was teased with the series announcement on Monday.

Three Oscar winners are involved in the show, as Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren signed on to play Stewart, Leah, and Peg, respectively. Uzo Aduba, who won an Emmy on Orange Is The New Black, is also in the cast, as is Nicole Beharie, noted Avenger Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

“In feeling alone, we are somehow all together…” Solos, a multi-part anthology, coming to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/f0hodiW72i — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 1, 2021

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire. I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope, and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project,” Weil said in a statement.

Solos is just the latest anthology project on Amazon, as Modern Love is the most notable the streaming service has released recently. Hathaway also starred in an episode of that one too, mind you, though details on just what Solos will be remain scarce right now.