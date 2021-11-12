Disney+ day churned out a whole slew of announcements and footage for upcoming TV series and other library additions. As it turns out, the streaming service also decided to offer an introductory $1.99 price for the first month, as opposed to the usual (non-bundled and non-otherwise-promoed) price of $7.99 per month. And because The Boys can’t resist causing some chaos, the heroes at Voight International decided to introduce their own streaming service, Voight+.

Homelander, Starlight, and the rest of the gang are here to extend a special offer, too, and they’re encouraging you to “[s]ign up now before the subscription increase next week.” Shot fired. Yes, is coming from Amazon, which currently costs $12.99 for its conventional monthly Prime package (with extra perks including free two-day shipping, and so on), but it’s still a decent (and ultimately good-natured?) joke.

Happy Vought+ Day! Here's a look at what's coming up from America's favorite streaming platform. Sign up now before the subscription increase next week. pic.twitter.com/7kyTF9YuMF — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) November 12, 2021

They surely must have had this promo in the can and waiting for an optimal release moment. Whatever the case, it’s nice to see The Boys make an appearance ahead of a Season 3 premiere announcement. Surely that will happen soon, and maybe we can get a peek at the “Herogasm” episode that’s forthcoming and will surely outdo death-by-oral from Season 1 and Homelander’s solo act in the Season 2 finale.

One more thing: PEOPLE announced this week that Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, is this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Well, Homelander would like to push that tiny little Marvel hero to the side. Vought’s Twitter account has declared him to be the “Sexiest Hero Alive.” Uh, congrats?