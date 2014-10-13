‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ Annihilated Ratings, Is Now The Most-Watched FX Premiere Ever

10.13.14

Did you watch American Horror Story: Freak Show last Wednesday night? Yes? It was very good, wasn’t it? Well if you did watch, you weren’t the only one because viewers to the tune of ten million tuned into the Freak Show — making it the most-watched premiere in FX history. Sorry, Sons of Anarchy. It was really cute that you were the most-watched premiere in FX history for those couple of weeks there, though.

With Live+3 time-shifted viewing, the premiere telecast of American Horror Story: Freak Show has become the most-watched single program in FX’s 20-year history and that includes all programs with Live+7 deliveries. AHS: Freak Show’s debut delivered 10 million Total Viewers, 6.54 million Adults 18-49, and 4.08 million Adults 18-34, surpassing the network’s previous record holder, the recent seventh and final season premiere telecast of the hit drama series Sons of Anarchy on Sept. 9th (9.25 million Total Viewers and 6.1 million Adults 18-49). American Horror Story: Coven held all previous records in delivery Adults 18-34.

Given the success it’s no surprise that American Horror Story has already been picked up for a fifth season. And even though we’ve only burned through one episode of Freak Show so far, it’s never too early to speculate on what the next season might bring to the table. So far we’ve had a haunted house, creepy asylum, witches and a freak show/scary clown. What horror tropes are still untouched? Zombies are already over-saturated and there is no way Ryan Murphy could pull off a vampire season without it being the gayest thing ever. Just going to throw it out there, but I firmly believe that next to clowns, ventriloquist dummies are the scariest thing ever. Something to think about, Murphy.

