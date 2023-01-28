In late November, the placid calm of GMA3: What You Need to Know was shattered: Two of its hosts were caught having what appeared to be an affair. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both of whom joined the show in 2020, later confirmed their relationship, which led to them being pulled from the air while management figured out what to do with the news. Now a decision has been made,

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Over the last near two months, Robach and Holmes have stayed steadfast in their relationship, with sources telling PEOPLE earlier this month that their bond was “stronger than ever.” Still, sources said they thought “the situation sucks.”

Robach and Holmes’ relationship was first made public two months back when tabloids published photos of them holding hands in the backseat of a car. Shortly thereafter both deactivated their social media accounts, though Robach later reactivated her Instagram account. They continued to host the show, but on December 5 they were relieved of their duties.

(Via EW)