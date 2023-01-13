If a new report from Us Weekly is accurate, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes could be done at Good Morning America following their very public affair scandal.

The couple were pulled off the air in early December after they were photographed having a romantic getaway over the Thanksgiving holiday. What made the situation more awkward is the two were married to other people. At first, ABC leaned into the heightened attention and executives reportedly called the drama “ratings gold.” However, things quickly went south when Holmes joked about the situation on the air, and allegations of him having a prior co-worker affair began to surface.

After a month of keeping both Holmes and Robach off the air, ABC has reportedly decided to part ways with the anchors, according to multiple sources for Us Weekly. “Amy and T.J are out, a decision has been made,” a source said. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

Negotiating Holmes and Robach’s exit deals will undoubtedly get messy. Prior to news of their alleged ouster, TMZ reported that the couple have already retained legal counsel and have been preparing to file suit if they’re fired:

We’re told the lawyers will pose this question to ABC … “Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?” The sources go on to say it would be telling if this is the first time ABC invoked the morals clause under these circumstances … with a Black and a White anchor. The sources go on to say the damages could be enormous if their reputations and careers are ruined as a result of discipline by the network.

Despite their careers potentially going down in flames, the couple have stayed romantically involved and sources recently told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach are “stronger than ever.”

(Via Us Weekly, TMZ & PEOPLE)