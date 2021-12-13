Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider has amassed quite the social media following thanks to her impressive winning streak on the classic game show. The champ has taken time to answer as many questions as possible from her new cadre of fans, and recently, she revealed the tattoo that she’s been covering up during her Jeopardy! wins.

While doing her best to field social media inquires with some help from her furry friends, Schneider shared a photo of her pretty sweet arm tattoo.

I may have been overly ambitious in my plans for today. More Jeopardamy content is coming, but for now please enjoy Meep, standing guard in bed, and helping me with my social media pic.twitter.com/DSZEIxpOc0 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 9, 2021

Naturally, the tattoo caught the attention of Schneider’s fans, so she let them in on the deep personal meaning behind it:

My tattoo is indeed of Ozma of Oz. For those who don’t know, L. Frank Baum wrote many sequels to The Wizard of Oz, and in all of them the ruler of Oz was Princess Ozma. She had been the rightful heir, but was kidnapped as a baby by a sorceress, who enchanted her to become a boy. Eventually, the enchantment is lifted, and she is revealed to be the beautiful princess she always was. So it seemed like the perfect image to commemorate my transition!

As for why Schneider has to cover her tattoo during her Jeopardy! appearances, it’s for a very simple reason: Copyright issues. During a recent interview, Schneider shared that her outfits aren’t her normal attire, but it helps with practical issues like mic placement and hiding her tattoo. As for settling her nerves, not so much.

“I also generally don’t wear long sleeves, but I had a tattoo that had to be covered up, because if it wasn’t they’d have to get clearance from the artist and that’s sort of a copyright issue,” Schneider told Newsweek. “So I had to wear long sleeves every day, which was unusual for me. So I was a bit worried about it.”

(Via Amy Schneider on Twitter, Newsweek)