Jeopardy Amy Schneider
Jeopardy Productions
TV

‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals The Righteous Tattoo The Show Makes Her Cover Up

by: Twitter

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider has amassed quite the social media following thanks to her impressive winning streak on the classic game show. The champ has taken time to answer as many questions as possible from her new cadre of fans, and recently, she revealed the tattoo that she’s been covering up during her Jeopardy! wins.

While doing her best to field social media inquires with some help from her furry friends, Schneider shared a photo of her pretty sweet arm tattoo.

Naturally, the tattoo caught the attention of Schneider’s fans, so she let them in on the deep personal meaning behind it:

My tattoo is indeed of Ozma of Oz. For those who don’t know, L. Frank Baum wrote many sequels to The Wizard of Oz, and in all of them the ruler of Oz was Princess Ozma. She had been the rightful heir, but was kidnapped as a baby by a sorceress, who enchanted her to become a boy. Eventually, the enchantment is lifted, and she is revealed to be the beautiful princess she always was. So it seemed like the perfect image to commemorate my transition!

As for why Schneider has to cover her tattoo during her Jeopardy! appearances, it’s for a very simple reason: Copyright issues. During a recent interview, Schneider shared that her outfits aren’t her normal attire, but it helps with practical issues like mic placement and hiding her tattoo. As for settling her nerves, not so much.

“I also generally don’t wear long sleeves, but I had a tattoo that had to be covered up, because if it wasn’t they’d have to get clearance from the artist and that’s sort of a copyright issue,” Schneider told Newsweek. “So I had to wear long sleeves every day, which was unusual for me. So I was a bit worried about it.”

(Via Amy Schneider on Twitter, Newsweek)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Alt-J Is Ready For A Christmas Party With Their Holiday Playlist
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×