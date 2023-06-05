And Just Like That… will soon return for a second season on June 22. This time around, the show will actually follow up on the seemingly futile tease of the season finale, which showed Carrie texting with “Samantha” and setting up a meeting for drinks. This kind-of felt disingenuous, especially concerning Cattrall’s outspoken history of not being interested in the SATC franchise anymore, along with the feud being acknowledged as “painful” by Sarah Jessica Parker. And so, it seemed destined that Samantha Jones would only be present in spirit for this revival, and we’d have to make do with being amused by Che Diaz for awhile.

Still, the show was putting it into SATC lore that Sam and Carrie were burying the hatchet. Add the wrinkle of Netflix’s revelation of releasing their own Cattrall show, Glamorous, on June 22, too. Yet then word surfaced that Cattrall would actually return for an AJLT Season 2 cameo. This sounded potentially exciting to viewers, but there’s a catch — Cattrall only filmed one scene (as initially reported by Variety), and she did so without interacting with any other cast members. Over the weekend, Evan Handler (who portrays Charlotte’s husband, Harry) confirmed that this is the case, and he didn’t know about the cameo until, like, last week either. Yet he supports it, via PEOPLE:

“I think it is great. I do … Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he quipped. As for when he found out Cattrall was returning to the SATC-verse, Handler — who portrays character Harry Goldenblatt — told PEOPLE, “I learned it the same day you did.”

That’s not exactly a va-va-voom Samantha return, but we’ll see how things go. Hopefully, this mystery scene doesn’t involve any exercise equipment.

