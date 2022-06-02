Despite their pretty well-publicized feud, Sarah Jessica Parker very rarely talks about former co-star Kim Cattrall and mostly prefers to mention her character in passing on the Sex And The City reboot. Parker and the rest of the And Just Like That ladies like to tip-toe around their supposed feud with Cattrall, and the details of their falling out are slim, but Parker recently gave a rare glimpse into what really went down between the former friends, and it’s not pretty.

While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, Parker opened up about the situation which led Cattrall to be absent from the controversial reboot. “I’ll be as clear as I can,” Parker began. “It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because — I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant.” It’s true–whenever Cattrall or her character are ever mentioned, Parker expertly navigates the conversation elsewhere.

Parker explained what went down when Cattrall allegedly made certain demands if she were to appear in a third film. Obviously, that never happened. “[The studio] didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker admitted. “And the studio wasn’t going to do it, so it fell apart.” So…they made a TV show instead. “It wasn’t that she said ‘no’ to the movie; it’s that the studio said ‘no’ to the movie, which, you know, happens.”

Things turned even dark after their very public Instagram spat after the death of Cattrall’s brother. “I don’t need your love or support during this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker” Cattrall boldly posted in 2018. “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.” That pretty much marked the end of any potential Samantha appearances in the future.

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show,” Parker said on the podcast. “And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful.” Thus, Cattrall was never even asked to appear on the show.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker concluded. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

Despite the rift, a second season of And Just Like That is in the works, with Samantha still off-screen, galavanting around Europe. To be fair, that’s on-brand for her character.