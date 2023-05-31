When the Sex and the City sequel …And Just Like That appeared in late 2021, it did so with one glaring omission: There was nary a sight of Samantha Jones. Turns out Kim Cattrall had zero interest in returning as the publicist who’s the randiest of the main foursome. But with Season 2, she changed her mind, sort of. As per The Hollywood Reporting, Samantha will make an incredibly brief return appearance, but don’t expect it to find the old gang back together.

According to THR, Cattrall made good on a report from last year and filmed in the flesh in one scene in the Season 2 closer. Cattrall did her scene in New York City in secret — so secret that she did her work with a limited crew and no interaction with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Samantha made a cameo in AJLT Season 1, too, kind of: A scene in the final episode found Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw texting with her AWOL pal, who had conveniently relocated to London. The pair made plans to meet up in person and talk out their apparent beef. Perhaps that will still happen: Through the magic of editing, the filmmakers could simply stitch together a conversation between Parker and Cattrall that evidently never happened. Or maybe Samantha will just be seen avoiding her former brunch confidants.

In real life, Parker and Cattrall really are estranged. The two had a falling out after the latter declined to do a third SATC film. The rift was such that Parker revealed last year that they didn’t even ask her to join AJLT:

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us … That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

In other news, Cattrall will star in Netflix’s show Glamorous, which — intentionally or not — has the same release date as the first episode of AJLT’s second season.

(Via THR)