Max‘s Sex And The City revival series, And Just Like That…, is gearing up for a third season, which marks the ninth season of the franchise. Two movies exist as well but really do not matter much in the grand scheme of these characters, other than watching Miranda decide that she wanted to stay with Steve (and they have since split) and watching Carrie be left at the altar by Big, who she later married. Samantha has since left the building, other than a cameo, and Charlotte’s marriage to Harry has been going strong throughout, even after she went off the rails a bit the last time the show streamed. Let’s reopen Carrie’s closet and discuss what mistakes she might make in the third season, along with addressing some curious “Big” wordplay:

Plot The Peloton in the room cannot be ignored because maybe (just maybe) those involved in this Max show enjoy teasing something that could never happen. As viewers damn well know, And Just Like That… killed off a “Big” character as the series began. That would be John James Preston (Chris Noth), known simply as “Mr. Big” for nearly a decade. He died after taking a Peloton ride, which launched a massive PR ruckus for the fitness platform, and the Bike reappeared to apparently haunt Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Big was and is dead. Carrie observed him dying, and after departing the show, Noth was accused of sexual misconduct, which led to a statement of support for the alleged victims from the core cast. There’s about -50% chance of Chris Noth returning as even a Zombified Mr. Big, but these surely intentional interview snippets are entertaining. Parker used the word “big” four times while speaking with Variety: “It feels really big, really robust and exciting. There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home,” she teased. “There is growth with new faces. Carrie has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men.” Likewise, executive producer Michael Patrick King spoke with Entertainment Weekly and declared, “[I]t just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.” C’mon.

King was speaking in the context of new love interests for characters including Miranda (the Che Diaz departure announcement was controversial), who has had two “great loves” (King curiously mentioned Skipper and Che to EW but not Steve Brady, yet hopefully he will be living his best life in this season). Another great love, the Carrie Voiceover, will return to the franchise in the third season, and what of Aidan? John Corbett was photographed on set last year after Aidan asked Carrie to wait five years for him, and King told EW that this request has become a major issue: The five-year element is “a big plot point” for season 3, [King] confirms. “I have no interest in torturing an audience too much. The Carrie-Aidan relationship is dramatic and exciting because it contains two points of view. I think half the fans who do not want Carrie to be in a relationship will be like, ‘Enough!’ The other half will understand that when you love somebody, what comes with them is their family. It’s an interesting thing when you have Carrie Bradshaw in love figuring out how to make this work when, at a certain age, everyone has a past. There are a couple of booby traps in the Carrie-Aidan history that we’re very aware of, as well.” Godspeed to Carrie and her inexplicably enduring patience for this guy. Cast The remaining core three (Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis) will return as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively. Sarita Choudhury (as Seema Patel) and Nicole Ari Parker (as Lisa Todd Wesley) shall also return, but do not count on seeing Kim Cattrall return as Samantha again after that phone-call cameo. As mentioned above, Sara Ramírez has been jettisoned as Che Diaz, and Miranda will have a new love interest, a role picked up by Dolly Wells. Another departure? Karen Pittman departed as Nya Wallace. However, Charlotte’s daughters will continue to be portrayed by Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton. On the dude side of things, John Corbett will return as Aidan, and we will also see Evan Handler (as Harry Goldenblatt, his second finest character after Californication‘s Charlie Runkle) along with David Eigenberg (as Steve Brady), Christopher Jackson (as Herbert Wexley), and Niall Cunningham (as Brady Hobbs). And thank goodness for Mario Cantone coming back as Anthony, who will have a new love interest portrayed by Sebastiano Pigazzi. New announced additions include Patti LuPone in an undisclosed role along with Kristen Schaal and Rosemarie DeWitt (back as Kathy, ex-wife to Aidan).