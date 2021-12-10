And Just Like That Trailer Sex And The City
Folks, The Internet Is Having An Absolute Field Day With The Peloton ‘Sex And The City’ Fiasco

WARNING: Spoilers for the series premiere of And Just Like That… below.

As Sex and the City fans tuned in for the premiere of the new revival series, And Just Like That…, they were greeted with quite the shock as the show proceeded to kill one of its major characters. After working out on his Peloton exercise bike, Chris Noth’s Mr. Big dropped dead of a heart attack, which was not only a surprise to viewers, but also to Peloton, who thought it had signed up for an innocuous product placement. Not even close!

Following Big’s death after getting in a workout on his Peloton, the company’s stock price dropped, and it quickly went into crisis mode by busting out some Sex and the City trivia to pin the blame for Big’s death on his lifestyle. Via Us Weekly:

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company stated in a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum to Us Weekly. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

The whole situation has been a debacle, so naturally, the internet has been having a field day. People can’t get over the thing where Peloton had no idea one of its products was about to kill a beloved Sex and the City character, and the reactions have been non-stop. It’s the Crock Pot in This Is Us all over again.

And, finally, the best idea of them all, which Peloton should absolutely jump on. Seriously, make this happen.

