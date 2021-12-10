WARNING: Spoilers for the series premiere of And Just Like That… below.

As Sex and the City fans tuned in for the premiere of the new revival series, And Just Like That…, they were greeted with quite the shock as the show proceeded to kill one of its major characters. After working out on his Peloton exercise bike, Chris Noth’s Mr. Big dropped dead of a heart attack, which was not only a surprise to viewers, but also to Peloton, who thought it had signed up for an innocuous product placement. Not even close!

Following Big’s death after getting in a workout on his Peloton, the company’s stock price dropped, and it quickly went into crisis mode by busting out some Sex and the City trivia to pin the blame for Big’s death on his lifestyle. Via Us Weekly:

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company stated in a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum to Us Weekly. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

The whole situation has been a debacle, so naturally, the internet has been having a field day. People can’t get over the thing where Peloton had no idea one of its products was about to kill a beloved Sex and the City character, and the reactions have been non-stop. It’s the Crock Pot in This Is Us all over again.

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉 Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

Sex and The City might have just tanked Peloton, in the very first episode! #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/ABFEE7toyN — Cathryn Setz (@cathrynsetz) December 9, 2021

idk who at peloton made sjp or michael patrick king mad, but clearly … — alex (@alex_abads) December 9, 2021

The PR person at Peloton having to make statement because Mr.Big died after using the bike… #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/U5ZLMfmrKV — Sarah Allegra Nehama (@NehamaSarah) December 9, 2021

Just finished the first two episodes of "And Just Like That" and can someone please check on the Peloton girl and make sure she is ok pic.twitter.com/d0w8IZYZKM — Meredith Plays Horn (@meredithmoo25) December 9, 2021

got a feeling we won’t be seeing this kind of SATC enthusiasm (from last week) in future Peloton classes pic.twitter.com/GsKyAkqYQW — adam (@adamjmoussa) December 10, 2021

Peloton agreeing to let their bike be shown but didn't know what it would be for is the funniest shit. Merry Christmas to me on this one pic.twitter.com/TpJ0IvbWBV — Reed Brice (@thatreedbrice) December 10, 2021

Chekhov’s Peloton: the theory that, if you introduce a Peloton in Act I, someone has to die from riding it by Act III. — Chekhov’s Peloton (@yosoymichael) December 9, 2021

as i looked at the ruins of the broken peloton, i couldn't help but wonder: had he been soul cycling when the cycle had taken his soul? pic.twitter.com/oWQOszwZUu — miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) December 9, 2021

This Peloton thing is HILARIOUS. A fictional TV show tanking a multi-billion dollar corporation’s stock via THEIR OWN product placement is pic.twitter.com/GUhLgwEDQh — Aaron West (@oeste) December 10, 2021

peloton crock-pot

🤝

crisis comms due to tv plots — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) December 9, 2021

We did not wait years for a new series and go through all those ups and downs to have Big and Carrie to finally get together for Big to be killed off on episode one. We didnt sign up for this shit. Big deserved better 🥺😢😭😭 screw you peloton #JustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/MdiCRuRVPy — Emma Beatty 🦋 (@EmmaLBeatty) December 9, 2021

And, finally, the best idea of them all, which Peloton should absolutely jump on. Seriously, make this happen.