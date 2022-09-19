When Is ‘Andor’ Season 2 Coming To Disney+?

With the highly anticipated Star Wars series, Andor, hitting Disney+ this week, fans will get a chance to watch Diego Luna‘s title character and the Rebel Alliance become a force to be reckoned with as the series show off five years before the events of Rogue One. Helmed by showrunner Tony Gilroy, Andor has already been confirmed as a two season tale that will span 24 episodes as it depicts a Galactic Empire that’s grown complacent in its power as its overreach and decadence ultimately leads to its downfall.

As for when Star Wars fans can expect the second and final season of Andor, Gilroy has revealed that there will be a bit of a wait. Via The Wrap:

“I have two more years to go,” Gilroy said. “We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I’ll be on … We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year.” That probably means, at the earliest, we can expect “Andor” Season 2 (or part two, as Gilroy calls it) in fall 2024.

While a two-year wait is probably not what Star Wars fans want to hear, the good news is that the second season of Andor is full steam ahead. Shooting is already set for this winter and early reviews are indicating that the prolonged production has made Andor “one of the best Star Wars spinoff series so far.”

The first three episodes of Andor Season 1 premiere September 21 on Disney+ with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays.

(Via The Wrap)