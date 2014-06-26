Andy Serkis Channels Gollum Calling Caesar The Ape From ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’

#Lord of the Rings #Conan
Entertainment Writer
06.25.14 9 Comments

Andy Serkis is certainly making a strong case for a motion capture Oscar with every new project he does. His appearance on Conan to promote Dawn of the Planet of the Apes just helps to prove that some recognition is deserved somewhere.

At least he’s already got it in the court of public opinion. You know you’re getting quality work when he’s involved. And it isn’t like he’s well known for his own features, so I’d call it quite a feat. You can tell an Andy Serkis performance without actually see he’s behind it.

That said, I still prefer my apes to come in the silly mask and makeup variety from the original series. The new series is pretty amazing, but I think the classics are hard to top. I’m excited to see if the new one can top Conquest of the Planet of the Apes with ape to human violence. I have blood lust, dammit!

OK, Dawn. You’re driving a hard bargain.

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lord of the Rings#Conan
TAGSANDY SERKISCONANConquest of the Planet of the Apesdawn of the planet of the apesGOLLUMLORD OF THE RINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP