Andy Serkis Channels Gollum Calling Caesar The Ape From ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’

Andy Serkis is certainly making a strong case for a motion capture Oscar with every new project he does. His appearance on Conan to promote Dawn of the Planet of the Apes just helps to prove that some recognition is deserved somewhere.

At least he’s already got it in the court of public opinion. You know you’re getting quality work when he’s involved. And it isn’t like he’s well known for his own features, so I’d call it quite a feat. You can tell an Andy Serkis performance without actually see he’s behind it.

That said, I still prefer my apes to come in the silly mask and makeup variety from the original series. The new series is pretty amazing, but I think the classics are hard to top. I’m excited to see if the new one can top Conquest of the Planet of the Apes with ape to human violence. I have blood lust, dammit!

OK, Dawn. You’re driving a hard bargain.

(Via Team Coco)