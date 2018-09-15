Angela From ‘The Office’ Has A Fun Idea For A Spinoff Show

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The people’s appetite for The Office goes well beyond the nine seasons NBC aired. Since its end in 2013, Netflix marathons and YouTube deep dives for clips have become a common habit for comedy fans who revere the show’s jokes and its place in the modern comedic lexicon.

Inevitably, that attention has sparked speculation of an Office spinoff or revival of some kind. And the actress who played Angela on the show certainly seems interested in keeping that speculation moving.

On Friday, Kinsey posted a photo on Twitter that included all three actors who played accountants on the show and asked the official NBC account about whether a spinoff, The Accountants, is something they’d be interested in.