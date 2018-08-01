HBO

Animals. is likely the only place to find Jessica Chastain as a murdered turkey, Usher as a cool pigeon, and Emilia Clarke as a (ahem) pile of poop. While the show features a murderer’s row of comedic talent — boasting appearances from Nick Kroll and Kumail Nanjiani to name a few — the inventive cartoon has also highlighted some less expected talent.

The upcoming third season, which premieres on August 3, will continue that trend with more typically dramatic actors like Demi Moore, Tatiana Maslany, Edie Falco, and kid actor Jacob Tremblay. There are also appearances by musicians like Moby and Dinosaur Jr, and journalist Soledad O’Brien. Together with comedians Amanda Seales and Aparna Nancherla, as well as comic actor Bob Balaban (and a bunch of other guest voices that we can’t tell you about), they’ll explore the problems plaguing the animal kingdom now that people are gone. Until that first episode, though, why not take a trip through the first two seasons of the show by familiarizing yourself with the Oscar nominees and pop stars that helped give these wonderfully weird characters a little extra personality?

Kurt Vile

HBO

The alt-rocker played pretty close to type in episode eight of season one as the squirrel version of himself. As squirrels Phil (Phil Matarese), Mike (Mike Luciano) explore the tree they live in after its struck by lightning, they run into Squirrel Kurt. And much like in real life, he’s a chill dude. Really, he just wants to play his music and share his snacks (although throwing some cash his way wouldn’t be a bad idea. You can’t just bogart the peanuts and leave).

Jessica Chastain

HBO

Jessica Chastain has impressive range and in Animals‘ season one finale she got the chance to showcase her skills once more as a slain turkey while the show embraced the action movie aesthetic with a focus on a turkey spouse (Danny McBride) who is hell-bent on revenge. If Rambo and Die Hard had a fowl baby, it would be this episode. Chastain’s turkey is largely shown in flashback, but her gentleness and love for her husband comes front and center thanks to the two-time Oscar nominee. Despite being a comedy, Animals. really brings the tragedy for poor Sarah.