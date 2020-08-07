Yakko, Wakko and Dot are all coming back and they’re already gotten the green light from Hulu for a second revived season. The beloved animated show is coming back with new episodes, the most notable of shows reportedly getting release dates from the streaming service on Thursday.

According to TV Line, Hulu has slated the revival of the WB cartoon for November 20, with a new season of the show coming for the first time since 1998.

The 13-episode first season also welcomes back iconic Animaniacs characters, including Pinky and the Brain. (Also worth noting: The show has already been renewed for a 13-episode second season, set to premiere in 2021.) Steven Spielberg is executive-producing, alongside Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild.

Animaniacs was stuck on 99 episodes for decades, first premiering in 1993 and airing on both Fox Kids and Kids WB. News of a second season already on the way is certainly exciting for fans, as it means seeing more of the Spielberg-produced show won’t rely on it getting a huge number of eyeballs this fall. Some of the show’s bits are still beloved to this day, and the news that Pinky and The Brain are back as well gives considerable hope that the show’s vibe remains the same on the streaming giant. Hulu celebrated the news by dropping an audio message from Tress MacNeille, who voices Dot, on Twitter.

💥 They've escaped from the water tower! 💥 Enjoy this special message from Tress MacNeille aka Dot, the Warner sister! New episodes of #Animaniacs premiere November 20. pic.twitter.com/djMeKqzPHj — Hulu (@hulu) August 7, 2020

The news comes with two other land-baed shows hitting Hulu later in 2020 as well, with Monsterland (Oct. 2) and No Man’s Land (Nov. 18) also on the schedule for the streaming service.