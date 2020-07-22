If Tom Hanks can’t convince you to wear a mask in public, you’re a lost cause. But just in case, maybe actress Anna Camp describing her symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 will get you (or your uncle who spends too much time on Facebook) to mask up.

“Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now,” the Mad Men, True Blood, and Pitch Perfect star wrote on Instagram. “Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.” Again, that’s after an entire month with the virus, and all because, as Camp confesses, she didn’t wear a mask “one time”:

“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Camp continued, “Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.” In other words, don’t be a particles guy.

me and the boys absolutely blasting each other with particles after all this is over: pic.twitter.com/Qvk8A5i3Zt — myles (@linkedinmindset) July 22, 2020

Wear a mask.

(Via Instagram/Anna Camp)