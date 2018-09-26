UPROXX 20: Annie Ilonzeh From ‘Chicago Fire’ Really Needs A Good Nail File For Her Dogs

Getty Image

Annie Ilonzeh is an actress probably best known for her role on ABC’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels. You may also know her from Entourage, General Hospital, Arrow, and Empire. Currently, she stars alongside Jennifer Garner in Peppermint (in theaters now) and is a new addition to the cast of Chicago Fire, the seventh season of which premieres tonight on NBC at 9pm EST. Annie was nice enough to take some time recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A sparkling water and tequila on the rocks. And sometimes I go for a dirty martini.. extra dirty

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I only follow my sisters on Instagram. As the oldest one I need to know everything they do.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Chicago Fire. And I’ve been a fan of the franchise even before I was cast. And Broad City when I need to laugh — love those girls. I wish I was them.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cupcakes. Strawberry and red velvet. And I’m not talking a couple. I’m talking boxes.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon — that prime membership is dangerous. A portable nail file for my dog? Of course I need it.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Marvin Gaye — “Come Get To This.” A true classic.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Your parents really do know what they’re talking about.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Reviews on nail files for dogs

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I have 2 — Pacino and Cash

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Beyonce. Hands down. She is the queen.