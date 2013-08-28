Another Day, Another Alec Baldwin Scuffle With Paparazzi In The Streets Of New York

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve had some sort of outburst from walking hornet’s nest Alec Baldwin — quitting Twitter for the 100th time or so has probably helped — so, take it away, Alec…
The “30 Rock” actor grabbed and shoved veteran photographer Paul Adao along a Greenwich Village street in front of several witnesses Tuesday.
In one snap of the scuffle, Baldwin, 55, appeared to pin the 60-year-old freelance lensman against the hood of a parked car. A witness said Baldwin went berserk when he saw at least two photographers on his tail as he strolled with his wife, Hilaria, 29, in one of her first public outings since giving birth to their daughter, Carmen Gabriela. The baby was not spotted at the scene of the fracas.
The incident apparently took place shortly after the photo at the top of the post was taken.
In photos taken by another pap — which can be seen in the video below — Baldwin is clearly rough-housing the guy. Some people sadly never learn.
I don’t know…60+ years old or not, paparazzi are the mosquitoes of humankind. They seemingly serve no discernible purpose other than to annoy. It’s hard for me to not feel like Mr. Baldwin wasn’t doing what anyone else would do if they constantly had their privacy invaded, or – barring that (because, lets face it- he is a celebrity and they categorically seem to give up privacy), at least having some space.
His wife had just given birth, so his protective instincts were in hyperdrive. Add “Baldwin was raised a Roman Catholic, and has English, Irish, Scottish, French, and German ancestry.” and yeah, I can see him being combative.
I’d say he’s ready to star in a spin-off of Russel Crowe’s show ‘Fightin’ around the World.’
I just watched that episode last night, so this comment made me very happy.
I think after 30 years or so of dudes in his face with cameras, Alec’s entitled to go off on one every now and then. I know I probably would.
To clarify, paparazzi in his face with cameras. He’s an actor, so going off on directors of photography wouldn’t make sense.
Legally? Nope, not entitled.
In the same way a bear isn’t legally “entitled” to claw the shit out of you with his paw when you poke him with a stick.
Alec Baldwin now needs to be treated the same way a wild animal is treated? He’s 55, I would hope he’d have more self control then a wild fucking bear. What happens when this dickhead mistakenly attacks some poor schmuck taking a photo on the street?
Alec Baldwin is no more a wild animal than a papparazo is equivalent to a poor schmuck on the street. But if a poor schmuck on the street got within a few feet of Alec Baldwin and started barraging him with questions while snapping hundreds of photos, while he was simply trying to walk down to his car or down the street, I’d hope he’d gift said “poor schmuck” with a shiner.
Let’s review which of those behaviors are against the law. Asking people questions, no. Taking photographs of a celebrity in a public arena, no. Attacking someone for those other ‘offenses,’ yes.
You care way too much about the letter of the law tubesteak.
And if he ever accidentally attacked a civillian just taking pictures of something random, that “poor schmuck” would get filthy rich and have his life forever improved.
Clearly this is intractable, because there is no degree in your mind to which those “behaviors” cross any sort of threshold into harassment. I have no interest in trying to convince you otherwise. Congratulations, you’re totally right. Under no circumstance is it permissible for a person to lose their temper when someone else acts like an asshole.
Yell at them, turn your back on them, walk away, ignore them–all fine. Touch somebody who is annoying but not threatening, not impeding your path? Lack of self control.
Of course, I can’t say I would be any better at keeping my temper than Baldwin is, because I don’t have this problem. When I’m walking down the street, photographers ask me “please sir, can you move? You’re ruining my picture.”
Against the law or not, some people need an ass kicking and it’s worth it to give it to them.
Mistakenly attacks some poor schmuck taking a photo on the street? Talk about faulty reasoning – I believe that’s called a slippery slope fallacy. The ‘poor schmuck’ on the street wouldn’t be all up in his face asking him questions.
This is 100% A-OK because he’s on that show we like.
If he’s on that show we hate, he’s a complete tool douchebag felon.
I actually agree with you on that, Chick Magnet.
Baldwin attacks papparazi dudes twice as much as Kanye but when Kanye does it he’s just being an asshole.
FWIW, I applaud anyone fucking with papparazi.
If you think Baldwin is pissed now; wait til they stop paying attention to him.
Next time Jack, just put it in a goddamn memo.
Isn’t Baldwin anchoring some program on MSNBC soon?
Those cameramen better be wearing pads, because that guy could go Full Irishman on them any second.
It appears Alec got his sexy back though. So, I mean, there’s that?
“Veteran photographer”? Let’s not compare this human waste to Ansel Adams.
“I was there man. 5th and Madison, 2013, Alec Baldwin was coming straight for me, no exit in sight….The horror, the horror.”
Also, wouldn’t we be disappointed if guys like Alec Baldwin and Sean Penn didn’t occasionally rough-up some shitbag? I mean, a unicorn without his horn is just a horse…
The “questions” the paparazzi, (paparazzo?) was asking were probably along the lines of “when is your wife going to lose the baby-fat?”, the kind of questions asked to provoke a reaction and either make the photographer famous and or get involved in a quickie lawsuit settlement. What I’m saying is that papparazzi should be hunted for sport.
I don’t condone it but I understand it.
For someone who spends a lot of time with a person named Hilaria, he sure seems to be in a foul mood all the time.
nice
How about they show some respect and stay the fuck away? Damn leeches.
Obvi has no self respect
is it totally crazy to hire a guy to beat these guys up while u walk away?
I imagine Alec Baldwin regularly exclaims “Alright, that’s it! It’s go time!” before darting towards his prey. And doggonnit, I’d pay to see that.
His photo sets are usually of celebrities’ ankles and the lens cap.
So the kid’s name is “Carmen Baldwin”? That’s…um…that’s not a good name.
MMA pro become paparazzi and prays pissy celebrity pushes him.
Usually I like a good paparazzi punching; but with Balwin’s previous erratic behavior (see flight attendant) I wouldn’t be surprised if he just went off. At least this post brought out some fanboys.