CNN

Following the death of celebrity chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain this past June, his popular CNN series Parts Unknown became the focus of his many fans. Netflix re-upped on its license agreement for the show’s past episodes at the last minute, while CNN aired the final two episodes of the current season. Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, the cable news network announced that Bourdain and his Parts Unknown team had put together enough material for a five-episode final season set to premiere this fall.

According to the report, Parts Unknown‘s final season will feature one completed episode — “a trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN’s United Shades of America” — and four others set on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Texas’ Big Bend area, and Spain and Indonesia’s Asturias region. While the former will feature Bourdain’s pre-written narration, the other four episodes will be completed by their respective directors.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” said Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president of talent and content. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.” She added that the penultimate episode will “[utilize] outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage,” as well as cast and crew interviews, to discuss “how Tony affected the world.”

(Via Los Angeles Times)