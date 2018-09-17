Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

CNN is airing the final six episodes of the 12th season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, starting on September 23, which were filmed before the widely beloved celebrity chef turned travel documentarian took his own life back in June. Comedian W. Kamau Bell traveled with Bourdain to Kenya for one of his last adventures, and the CNN United Shades of America host likewise narrates the heartbreaking trailer.

Tony has made some of the best television in the history of television,” Bell says in the clip. “The most compelling, smartest … I really felt like a passenger and just wanted to like, be present for it. And I didn’t want to suck. That was my overwhelming feeling was like, don’t screw up his show.”

“Everybody who had dreams of traveling with Tony, it’s exactly as cool as you think it is,” he adds.

The trailer also features some of Bourdain’s trademark narration. “Seventeen f*cking years,” he says to Bell at one point, in a particularly gutting remark. “As soon as the cameras turn off, the crew will be sitting around, we’ll be having a cocktail — I f*cking pinch myself. It’s like, I cannot f*cking believe that I get to do this.”

In addition to Kenya, Bourdain travels to Asturias, Indonesia, “Far West Texas,” and Manhattan’s Lower East Side — in addition to a behind-the-scenes special and another special on his impact and how his “unique perspective and voice altered the world of food, travel and culture.”

You can read more about the upcoming episodes on CNN’s website.