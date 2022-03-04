Antony Starr, best known for his role as The Homelander on Amazon Prime’s The Boys was just handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting a local at a pub in Spain earlier this week, according to reports.

The actor was in Spain shooting a new Guy Richie movie when the assault happened. Bathuel Araujo, the victim, says Starr was “very drunk” at the time, and began to lash out when Araujo asked him to calm down. Starr then threatened and punched the 21-year-old Araujo, who later revealed he needed stitches.

A suspended sentence, for those unaware, is when a judge sentences a defendant to jail time but delays the prison sentence in order to give the defendant time to serve probation instead. In other words, Starr will likely avoid spending months in jail but will have to shell out $5000 to the victim within 72 hours in order to avoid that 12-month sentence.

Authorities said: “The detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor. The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted. His prison sentence is being suspended on the condition that he doesn’t commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours.”

Starr plays the sarcastic superhero The Homelander on The Boys, which returns this summer for its third season. The ensemble cast also includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell.