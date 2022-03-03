When Is ‘The Boys’ Back For Season 3 On Amazon?

Like most shows affected by the pandemic, it will be almost two years before a new season of The Boys finally starts streaming. But the good news is that wait is almost over as the Season 3 premiere is quickly approaching, and even better, Amazon is dropping a spinoff to tide fans over until Butcher (Karl Urban) and the gang return to butt heads with the increasingly insane Homelander (Antony Starr).

The Boys Season 3 will start streaming on June 8. Along with continuing the storyline from Season 2, which included the shocking reveal that, unbeknownst to them, The Boys’ new handler Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is the Supe who’s been assassinating people through a series of gruesome head explosions. As for whether she’s working for Vought, or someone else, is unknown. Season 3 will also adapt the raunchy “Herogasm” storyline from the comics as well as introduce Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

But before Season 3 makes it undoubtedly raunchy premiere, The Boys: Diabolical is heading to Amazon for fans to get their binge on. The entire season of the animated spinoff will drop on March 4 and feature eight 12-minute long episodes filled with canonical mayhem including a look at Homelander’s origin story. The madcap series is also sporting one heck of a voice cast:

Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung.

The Boys: Diabolical streams March 4 followed by The Boys Season 3 on June 3.