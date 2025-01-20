Not too long ago, Julia Garner starred in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, in which she portrayed real-life con artist/fake heiress Anna Delvey in a surprisingly tense limited series that was one of several dramatizations of IRL grifters to land in the space of a year. Now, Netflix is going back to the beginning of Instagram for a scammer-informed doozy, and as with the Garner casting, they’ve knocked it out of the park with Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Plot

Kaitlyn Dever (who came to TV fame in Justified and will soon surface in The Last Of Us) will now surface as she’s never been seen before. She will be rivaled by Alycia Debnam-Carey (who was the glue of Fear The Walking Dead and recently appeared in The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart) and for solid reason.

This limited series is based upon The Woman Who Fooled the World, the 2017 book from investigative journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. Dever picks up the role of Belle Gibson, a con artist who fakes multiple cancer diagnoses and puts herself in the path of Debnam-Carey’s Milla Blake, a legit cancer patient. In a trailer that throws strong Inventing Anna vibes, Belle’s increasingly wild stories (told under the guise of “wellness” influencing) lead skeptics to question her health status, and Milla sets out to “destroy” her.

Netflix’s synopsis promises a scandal-filled takedown:

Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true. This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down.

Filmed in Melbourne, Australia (and Dever nailed the dialect), this limited series was directed by Jeffrey Walker (Modern Family, The Artful Dodger).

Cast

Leading duo Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey will be accompanied by Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Richard Davies, Essie Davis, Mark Coles Smith, Susie Porter, and Kieran Darcy-Smith.