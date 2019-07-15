AMC

It’s no secret that the Fear The Walking Dead cast has gotten a bit bloated in its fifth season and is in desperate need of some culling. Moreover, the show has also forgotten what makes The Walking Dead so good: The element of surprise and shocking deaths.

This week’s episode “Still Standing” may have addressed both of problems, but not in the way that anyone might have wanted. At the end of the episode, while battling walkers, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) stabs what appears to have been a zombie infected with radiation (as signified by the geiger counter on a chain around its neck). When she pulls out her weapon, the irradiated blood spews all over her face.

The suggestions is that Alicia has been infected by nuclear radiation, which — according to the new character, Grace — means that she may not have long to live. Weeks? Months? The midseason finale? Or, more likely, the season finale? Or it could all be a fake-out?