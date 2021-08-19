Dune isn’t the only iconic work of science fiction making its way on to our television screens (much to director Denis Villeneuve’s dismay) this year. In just over a month, the Apple TV adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation trilogy hits the streaming service and at long last, we now have the series’ first, and quite frankly stunning, official trailer.

If like me you’ve already been a bit blown away by the trailer’s visuals and are ready to hear a bit more about it, we’ve got you covered. According to the YouTube video’s descriptions, the upcoming series “chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.” All this kicks off when a prophetic revolutionary, Dr. Hari Seldon (portrayed by Jared Harris in the series) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, thus solidifying himself as a heretic in the eyes of the galaxy’s rulers. Following him penning his research, a band of like-minded followers are quick to rise up and assist him in his work of establishing The Foundation, a final attempt at rebuilding and preserving civilization. However, not all goes well when your greatest enemy are the Cleons, a long line of emperor clones with unrivaled power and an intense fear of losing their legacy.

In addition to telling a pretty interesting story by arguably one of science fiction’s greatest writers, the series is packed with some serious talent. Showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, known for his work on Batman Begins and Man of Steel, is helming the series with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost serving as executive producers. The cast is led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with fresh faces Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, and actors Laura Birn (The Purge), Terrence Mann (Critters), Cassian Bilton (The Devil’s Harmony), and Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away With Murder, Harry Potter series).

The first season of Apple TV’s Foundation will exclusively hit the streaming service on September 24, 2021, with the first two episodes available that day and an additional episode available every Friday following the premiere. The series will run for ten episodes and as of right now a second season has yet to be confirmed.