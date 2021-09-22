Crop circles, rolling black-outs, grand theft auto, and the collapse of civilization as a whole all make an appearance in latest footage for Apple TV’s upcoming sci-fi series Invasion — and it all looks every bit as compelling as it is terrifying. Earlier today, Apple shared the first official trailer for the series ahead of its premiere on October 22, revealing a better look at the show’s plot and cast. While just what will happen to all the show’s colorful characters is yet to be determined, based on the show’s description it should be a pretty interesting watch.

Apple TV’s Invasion tells the stories of people from all across the globe as they experience a hostile alien invasion. In America, we follow John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill), a well-respected sheriff who is mere moments away from retirement when he is called back to duty to protect his town from the aliens seeking to destroy it. Across the Atlantic, Golshifteh Farahani stars as Aneesha Malik — a first-generation Syrian immigrant — who, alongside her husband Ahmed (Firas Nassar), is trying her best to simply escape the catastrophe and stay alive. In Afghanistan, we watch as Travante Ward (Shamier Anderson) readies up to take down the aliens as a soldier sent to war, and lastly, Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) adds the perspective of mission control staffer who oversees Japan’s galactic endeavors to put an end to the invasion.

The series is created by Simon Kinberg (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Sherlock Holmes, the X-Men series) and David Weil (Solos, Hunters), with Jakob Verbruggen serving as executive producer and director and Katie O’Connell Marsh as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios. Invasion premieres with its first three episodes on October 22, 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by a new episode every Friday for the next four weeks.