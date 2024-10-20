The animated series on Netflix from creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee is based on League of Legends, but trust me, even if you know zilch about the multiplayer online role-playing game, you can still enjoy Arcane. Season 1 premiered all the way back in 2021 (it’s been an even longer wait than Stranger Things), but the strikingly stylish show is coming back for its second season… which will also be the final season.

Did you know Ella Purnell is in two video game shows ? And that of the pair, Fallout, which was nominated for 16 Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series, actually has the lower Rotten Tomatoes score?

Plot

By the end of Arcane season 1, sisters Vi and Jinx (or Powder, if you prefer) have drifted further apart than ever. Not helping matters is that Jinx, after the death of her evil father figure Silco, fired a rocket launcher equipped with a powerful Hextech gemstone at the council of Piltover, the supposed City of Progress. How will the fat cats in city hall respond to the attack? Probably with force on the citizens of “undercity” Zaun, and lots of it.

“I think a lot of characters are the goody two-shoes of season 1, trying to avoid the open conflict between the two cities,” Linke told Tudum. “And then, at the end of season 1, it’s no longer possible to avoid that confrontation. And so, season 2 really explores the dark sides of the characters.”

Especially Vi and Jinx. “The first season focused heavily on their connection as siblings and how much they were willing to forgive each other for their actions, and season two dives even deeper into that question,” Linke said in a separate interview with HypeBeast. Purnell added to Tudum, “One of the biggest themes of Arcane is, you are the choices that you make, and you can never predict the consequences of those choices.” Jinx, in particular, is nearing rock bottom and is forced to finally decide: “Is she Jinx or is she Powder?”

Here’s the official plot summary for season 2:

In this final chapter, Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Other lingering plot threads include Caitlyn’s (romantic?) relationship with Vi, Heimerdinger and Ekko’s alliance, and whether Jinx finally cuts her ridiculously long hair. Based on the trailer below, it’s possible!

Cast

The voice cast for Arcane season 2 includes Ella Purnell as Powder / Jinx, Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Harry Lloyd as Viktor, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Brett Tucker as Singed, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Mick Wingert as my dude Heimerdinger. Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Toks Olagundoye as Mel, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor have not been officially confirmed to return, but they will presumably be back.