Ariana Grande Is Unrecognizable In Her ‘Twilight Zone’-Inspired Halloween Costume

The Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. Also on the schedule in 1959: Mr. Lucky, Men into Space, Fibber McGee and Molly. When was the last time you heard someone make a Fibber McGee and Molly reference? And yet, The Twilight Zone persists. It’s to Rod Serling’s eternal credit (they say he died in 1975, but… did he?) that the anthology series holds up 60 years later, even before Jordan Peele’s Hulu revival.

It’s also the Halloween costume inspiration for one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

All this week, Ariana Grande has been sharing Twilight Zone content on her Twitter. There’s the show’s title card, Serling saying, “What you’re about to watch is a nightmare,” and clips from the famous episode, “Eye of the Beholder,” better known as — decades-old spoiler warning? — the one with the pretty lady and the pig people.

Here’s how Serling introduced the episode:

“Suspended in time and space for a moment, your introduction to Miss Janet Tyler, who lives in a very private world of darkness. A universe whose dimensions are the size, thickness, length of the swath of bandages that cover her face. In a moment we will go back into this room, and also in a moment we will look under those bandages. Keeping in mind of course that we are not to be surprised by what we see, because this isn’t just a hospital, and this patient 307 is not just a woman. This happens to be the Twilight Zone, and Miss Janet Tyler, with you, is about to enter it.”

On Wednesday night, Grande feeling revealed her look. It’s… something!

eye of the beholder 👁 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5kDU0MBRwy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 30, 2019

When one of her Twitter followers demanded that she be “less terrifying next year,” Grande who spent “five hours in prosthetics and glam” for her costume, replied, “i’m so tired let a bitch be spooky.” The Twilight Zone‘s Twitter account will let a bitch be spooky.

thank u, next episode — The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) October 29, 2019

Grande tweeted something else, but I can’t read it. Let me put my glasses on. [crunch] My glasses, they’re broken. That’s not fair. That’s not fair at all. There was time (to ready Ariana’s Twitter) now. There was, was all the time I needed…

