Ahead of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, Maisie Williams tipped off viewers to a wave of abundant season one references to come, and she wasn’t joking. Her stunning death blow to the Night King and surprising sex scene both referred back to extensive groundwork laid in season one (and beyond), and so does her big decision in this week’s episode, “The Last of the Starks.”

Of course, Arya’s huge leap at the Night King did inspire plenty of jokes about Gendry’s possible contribution, given that he and Arya greeted what they viewed as imminent death by having sex. The two were both fortunate to survive the battle, and Gendry began the aftermath feast with great news from Daenerys, who declared him to be Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm’s End. The fellow was both floored and left exuberant by this unforeseen development, but his celebratory mood evaporated shortly thereafter following his disastrous proposal to Arya, which went down as follows:

Gendry: “I don’t know how to be lord of anything … all I know is that you’re beautiful, and I love you, and none of it will be worth anything if you’re not with me. So be with me. Be my wife. Be the Lady of Storm’s End.” Arya: “You’ll be a wonderful lord, and any lady would be lucky to have you. But I’m not a lady. I never have been. That’s not me.”

This calls back directly to Arya’s first season conversation with her father, Ned Stark, who stated that she’d marry a lord and rule a castle as a lady. She then responded, “No. That’s not me.”

When Arya dropped that same line to the hopeful Gendry, people noticed the callback. And then they high-fived Arya for staying true to herself, despite the crushing effect upon Gendry’s heart. She’s got things to do … namely, to check Cersei off her list!

Arya, rejecting Gendry’s proposal: “You’ll be a wonderful lord. And any lady would be lucky to have you. But I’m not a lady. I never have been. That’s not me.” Arya, Season 1 to her dad:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sd4xiAiATY — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) May 6, 2019

Arya loving Gendry but still deciding that she’s not a lady and has unfinished business #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gHIzXiLJbG — Comic Canary (@comic_canary) May 6, 2019

When Arya gave Gendry the “any woman would be lucky to have you” speech #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iyxrAay9CD — Yamato🌳 (@BornHillsOnly) May 6, 2019

Arya Stark, kills the Night King and Gendry's illusions in a day #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JN9Puu7coy — Valentina (@ValentinaAC14) May 6, 2019

this breaks my heart for gendry but also makes me mad proud af of arya she’s true to herself. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IEIkyKXPfL — osha (@oshawildling) May 6, 2019

Gendry : will you marry me?

Arya: pic.twitter.com/8StrwW0GAe — In debate (@nottright) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones

Gendry after Arya gives him a big ol’ smooch and then rejects his marriage proposal: pic.twitter.com/DwKpGotggo — jenna glazier❓ (@jennaeglacier) May 6, 2019

Gendry finally gets to be a Baratheon and be a Lord

Proposes to Arya and she breaks his heart

Gendry: #gameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WZNByU4M7P — if procrastination was a person (@makeupxpaol) May 6, 2019

There might be a silver lining for ol’ Gendry. Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe has thrown out an idea for a (lonely) Gendry-based spinoff. Sure, why not?